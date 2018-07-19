Message from the Chancellor

Dear members of the UIC community,

We write to announce that UIC and The John Marshall Law School are moving forward with plans to create the first and only public law school in Chicago.

Today, the board of trustees of both the University of Illinois and The John Marshall Law School voted to create the UIC John Marshall Law School.

We want to thank the constituencies of UIC and John Marshall — including faculty, staff, students, alumni, and donors, as well as members of the wider community — who have supported the efforts to reach this exciting milestone in the history of our university.

Over the coming year, as we move to finalize the acquisition and explore opportunities to integrate the law school into academic programming, we welcome and encourage your participation.

Please see UIC’s news release, “UIC, John Marshall Law School join forces to create Chicago’s only public law school,” for additional information.

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs