Message from the Dean of Libraries

Happy fall 2018! As we begin the new academic year, I would like to remind faculty and staff of some of the many resources and services the UIC University Library offers to support your teaching, research and patient care.

Library faculty liaisons at each of our locations–the Richard J. Daley Library and the Libraries of the Health Sciences in Chicago, Peoria, Rockford and Urbana–offer subject-area expertise and are available to partner with faculty, students and clinicians within each of the UIC colleges. Services include course-integrated instruction, individualized research consultations and acquisition of relevant library resources. To contact your liaison, visit the Library website.

I am pleased to announce that a new visiting lecturer and undergraduate engagement coordinator, Teresa Moreno, joins us this fall. Teresa will work with Assistant Professor and Undergraduate Engagement Librarian Jennifer Jackson and UIC’s academic and cultural centers to ensure that students take advantage of the full range of resources available to enhance student success. Teresa and Jennifer are available to conduct workshops for classes or for one-on-one meetings with students who would benefit from this support. They can be reached at thrmoren@uic.edu and jmjacksn@uic.edu.

We are also happy to report the recent appointment of Reference and Liaison Librarian Anna Kozlowska. Beginning this fall, Anna will work with Gender & Women’s Studies, Global Asian Studies, Latin American and Latino Studies and Political Science faculty and students. Please feel free to contact her at akozlows@uic.edu.

I encourage you to visit our website, where you will find additional useful information such as how to create an ORCID ID and reserve items for courses and our fall 2018 hours. Also watch for announcements of workshops on many topics, such as copyright, data management and point-of-care tools throughout the year. Please contact us any time with questions, feedback or ideas about how we can best meet your needs and ensure that you and our UIC students are taking full advantage of the Library’s expertise, services and resources.

And just in case you missed it, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine issued a report in mid-July called Open Science by Design: Realizing a Vision for 21st Century Research. Watch for programming on this topic later this fall.

