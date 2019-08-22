Message from the Dean of Libraries

Dear Colleagues:

Welcome to the new academic year! As we begin the fall semester, I would like to remind you of some of the many resources and services the UIC University Library offers to support your teaching, research and patient care.

Library faculty liaisons at each of our locations–the Richard J. Daley Library and the Libraries of the Health Sciences in Chicago, Peoria, Rockford and Urbana–offer subject-area expertise and are available to partner with faculty, students and clinicians within each of the UIC colleges. Services include course-integrated instruction, individualized research consultations and acquisition of relevant library resources. To contact your liaison, visit the Library website.

I am pleased to announce that a new head of Special Collections and University Archives, Professor Pamela Hackbart-Dean, joins us this fall. Professor Hackbart-Dean comes to us from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. She will also be serving as Interim University Archivist, while we search for a new archivist to fill the position vacated by Scott Pitol, who has left the University. Professor Hackbart-Dean can be reached at phdean@uic.edu.

With the acquisition of the John Marshall Law School by UIC, we welcome a new Library to the University. The UIC JMLS Library, while separately administered, will provide services to the UIC community. Please see the FAQ for details.

Later this fall, watch for an announcement of the opening of the digital scholarship lab in the Daley Library. Faculty and students will be able to consult with librarians to analyze digital texts and utilize new methods to examine or present digital information using technologies such as 3D printing, data mining and visualization in research and teaching.

I encourage you to visit our website, where you will find additional useful information such as how to create an ORCID ID and reserve items for courses and our fall 2019 hours. Also watch for announcements of workshops on many topics, such as copyright, data management and point-of-care tools throughout the year. Please contact us any time with questions, feedback or ideas about how we can best meet your needs and ensure that you and our UIC students are taking full advantage of the Library’s expertise, services and resources.

Best wishes for a productive new school year!

Sincerely,

Mary M. Case

University Librarian and Dean of Libraries

