Message from the Director of Athletics

Our staff has been meeting virtually for weeks to prepare for the gradual reopening of our athletic facilities and for your return to campus. Our recovery working group is a cross-section of our department, including our head team physician, athletic trainers, strength coaches, and coaching and support staff

Our work is informed by the medical experts of our UI Health System and the continued guidance of the Illinois Department of Public Health, the NCAA Sport Science Institute, the American College Health Association and the CDC. The health, safety and wellbeing of our Flames Family of student-athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority.

While complete protocols will be distributed later this month, we want to share now the general timeline we are pursuing for a return to athletic activities, which remains subject to change as conditions warrant:

June – essential athletics staff resume limited operation of the Flames Athletic Center, increasing throughout the month in preparation for the return of a limited number of student-athletes.

July – return of a limited number of student-athletes to resume individual athletic activities in accordance with NCAA rules (men’s and women’s basketball for summer workouts; men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball for voluntary workouts).

August – return to preseason team training for fall sports; return of all additional winter and spring sports together with the general student body for the fall semester.

All returning and new student-athletes can also expect the following, among other health protocols:

A medical questionnaire prior to your return to campus to ensure team physicians and athletic trainers have your most current medical history.

A complete physical examination upon your return to campus to be cleared by team physicians for athletic activities.

Initial testing and ongoing screening for coronavirus and related symptoms to be cleared for athletic activities (complete protocols will be shared separately at a later date).

Initial and ongoing education regarding personal hygiene and related best practices for the safety of you and our campus community.

Initial allocation of reusable, washable face masks for daily use.

We understand that you and your families will have questions as the summer progresses. I encourage you to reach out to your respective coaching staff, athletic trainer or sport administrator for the most current information on our ongoing efforts and for your team, specifically. I remain available to you, as well.

To all our student-athletes, returning and new, we very much look forward to welcoming you to campus this year.



Michael Lipitz

Director of Athletics

University of Illinois Chicago