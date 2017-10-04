Message from the Provost – Campus Conversation

Dear Faculty, Staff, and Students,

Please join us for the second Campus Conversation of the year on October 12th from 12:30 to 2pm in Student Center East, Room 302. Dr. Nancy Lopez of University of New Mexico will provide a lecture, on Who Gets Counted and Why: Race, Ethnicity and Latinx in the 2020 Census. After Dr. Lopez’s presentation, UIC faculty will comment and there will be discussion with Q&A.

I hope you will join me and your fellow students, faculty and staff for this Campus Conversation.

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

