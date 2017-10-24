Message from the Provost – Campus Conversation

October 24, 2017

Dear Faculty, Staff, and Students,

Please join us for the upcoming Campus Conversation on November 1st from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. in Student Center West, Michele Thompson Room ADr. Max Berkelhammer will moderate a discussion with UIC faulty members — Dr. Sybil DerribleDr. Serap ErdalDr. Matt Wynter and Dr. Moria Zellner — discussing, What is Climate Change and What Can We Do About It?

I hope you will join me and your fellow students, faculty and staff for this Campus Conversation.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser
Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:
Kelcie Gauen
kgauen3@uic.edu

Contact



uicnews-staff@uic.edu