Message from the Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

It is my pleasure to announce that the search for the Dean of the University of Illinois College of Medicine is underway. The College of Medicine is among the largest medical schools in the nation. It has conferred MD degrees to 1 in 5 physicians in Illinois and trained 1 in 3 Illinois physicians through medical school, residency and fellowship programs. The college, with regional campuses in Peoria, Rockford and Urbana, plays a critical role in the academic, research, and health care delivery missions of the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) and the University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System (UI Health).

The Dean of the College of Medicine is a member of the leadership team of the university and reports to the Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs. More information about this position is available online here and on the UIC Job Board. To ensure a successful search, I am seeking your participation by nominating colleagues and encouraging excellent candidates to apply. Please submit your nomination(s) and suggestions to COMsearch@uic.edu.

Finally, I would like to thank the search committee members (listed below) and the co-chairs, Dean Karen Colley and Dr. Terry Vanden Hoek, for their participation on this important committee. I am confident that, with your support, the committee will identify an outstanding set of finalists for consideration for the position.

Sincerely,

Robert A. Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Search Committee for the Dean of the College of Medicine

Karen Colley, PhD (Co-chair)

Dean, Graduate College

Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics, College of Medicine Chicago

Terry L. Vanden Hoek, MD FACEP (Co-chair)

Professor & Head of Emergency Medicine, College of Medicine Chicago

Chief Medical Officer, University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System

Professor of Physiology & Biophysics; Director, Program for Emergency Cardiovascular Care,

Center for Cardiovascular Research & Center for Global Health, College of Medicine

Scott Brady, MD

UIC Distinguished Professor and Head of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine Chicago

James T. Bui, MD

Associate Professor of Radiology & Medicine, College of Medicine Chicago

Chief, Division of Interventional Radiology and President, Medical Staff, University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System

Gillian Coombs

Director of Faculty Affairs, College of Medicine

Pedro A. de Alarcón, MD

William H. Albers Professor and Head of Pediatrics, College of Medicine Peoria

Evelyn Figueroa, MD

Assistant Dean of Outpatient Clinical Affairs; Program Director of the Family Medicine Residency and Associate Professor of Clinical Family Medicine, College of Medicine Chicago

Janet A. Jokela, MD, MPH, FACP, FIDSA

Acting Regional Dean and Professor of Clinical Medicine, College of Medicine Urbana

Ramaswamy Kalyanasundaram, DVM, PhD

Head of Biomedical Sciences; Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, College of Medicine Rockford

Linda M Kaste, DDS, MS, PhD

Professor, UIC College of Dentistry

George T. Kondos, MD

Professor and Vice Chair of Medicine, College of Medicine Chicago

Mary Jo LaDu, PhD

Professor of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine Chicago

Pauline M. Maki, PhD

Professor of Psychiatry and Psychology, College of Medicine Chicago

Joan Marc

Third-year Medical Student, College of Medicine Chicago

Heather M. Prendergast MD, MS, MPH

Assistant Dean of Inpatient Clinical Affairs, Vice Chair of Academic Affairs, and Professor of Emergency Medicine, College of Medicine Chicago

Mark M. Rasenick, PhD

Distinguished Professor of Physiology & Biophysics and Psychiatry, College of Medicine Chicago and Jesse Brown VA Medical Center

Damiano Rondelli, MD

Michael Reese Professor of Hematology and Chief, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Department of Medicine; Assoc. Director for Global Partnerships, UIC Center for Global Health, College of Medicine Chicago

Director, Blood & Marrow Transplant, University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System

Sara L. Rusch, MD, MACP

Regional Dean and Professor of Clinical Medicine, College of Medicine Peoria

Alex Stagnaro-Green, MD, MHPE, MHA

Regional Dean and Professor of Medicine, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Medical Education, College of Medicine Rockford

Peggy J. Wheeler, MD

James M. Feld Professor of Anesthesiology, College of Medicine Chicago

Staff

Margaret Moser

Executive Director, VCHA Administration & Operations

Office of the Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Margaret Moser

mlmoser@uic.edu