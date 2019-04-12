Message to campus community

Dear Campus Community,

The UIC United Faculty (UIC UF), the union representing the bargaining unit of UIC tenured/tenure-track faculty (excluding faculty in the colleges of medicine, pharmacy and dentistry), and the bargaining unit of non-tenure track faculty has given notice of an intent to strike. An intent to strike notice does not mean that a strike will necessarily occur, however the earliest a strike could occur is April 22. Our negotiating teams are scheduled to meet today and three times next week. We remain hopeful that we can come to an agreement and avoid a faculty strike.

Susan Poser

Provost