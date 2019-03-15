Message to our campus community

Dear Members of the UIC Community,

Today we mourn again after the horrific acts motivated by hate and ignorance, that killed 49 Muslims at prayer in Christchurch, New Zealand. That it was carried out in New Zealand reminds us, again and in stark terms, that this can happen anywhere and is having an effect on people across the world.

To our Muslim students, faculty, and staff, we extend our most sincere condolences. You belong here, we support you, we share your grief and concern, and we abhor Islamophobia. We also take this opportunity to reiterate that UIC is a community of mutual respect where we understand that difference and diversity, coupled with civility, is our strength. It teaches us about our shared humanity and at the same time about the many ways to live one’s life. Our community will always strive to be one grounded in compassion, mutual understanding and respect.

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs