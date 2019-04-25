Message to the UIC Community

Dear UIC Community Members,

This week we are again shocked and saddened by a malicious act of violence that resulted in the loss of more than 320 people in bombings of churches and hotels across Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday morning. UIC, as a community which prides itself on its rich diversity, condemns this violence and believes no one should endure such tragedy or loss. During this challenging time, we are woefully reminded that tragedy can happen anywhere and yet affect people everywhere.

Even as we endure this senseless event, we encourage you to live the values of a global university — to be inclusive, treat each other with dignity and respect, and promote citizenship. Without these values, we could not build and advance our campus community.

To honor the lives of the victims and give space to those impacted by the tragedy, a vigil will be held Wednesday, April 24, at 1:45 p.m. at the Newman Center lawn (700 S. Morgan St., between BSB and the Daley Library).

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs