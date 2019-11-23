Message to the UIC Community

Dear Campus Community,

It is very difficult to find words that can express the sadness our entire community experiences today following the news of the tragic death of a 19-year-old undergraduate student. We offer our sincere condolences to the student’s family and friends and I know that all of us have them in our hearts as they struggle with this devastating loss.

During this very difficult time, I encourage you to lean on each other for support and to reach out to the many available services on campus if you need to. The Counseling Center, the Office of the Dean of Students, the Campus Advocacy Network, and the Employee Assistance Program provide a range of services for students, faculty and staff.

As the UIC Police Department is working together with city and federal law enforcement agencies in their investigation, I want to remind everyone of the importance of following some simple safety tips such as be aware of your surroundings, walk in groups, use the UIC SAFE mobile safety app and to encourage you to look out for each other.

With deepest condolences,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor