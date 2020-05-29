Message to the UIC Community

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

This week we saw yet another manifestation of the racism that remains in the fabric of our society. The killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky, along with other recent events, remind us again, though we don’t need reminding, how far we still have to go as a society to heal centuries of discrimination and achieve true equality.

We share your grief and outrage and we encourage you to continue to live the values of our university — to be inclusive, to treat each other with dignity and respect, and to provide a safe and supportive environment for each other.

At UIC, we are committed to addressing the deep systemic injustice of racism and advancing equity and inclusion for all people in Chicago, in the nation and around the world. We are a community that values our differences, our diversity and our shared compassion for humanity. We will always strive to be one grounded in mutual understanding and respect.

If you need support coping with the disturbing events that occurred this week, we encourage you to use the many resources on campus available to support students, faculty and staff.

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

J. Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs