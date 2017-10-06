Message to UIC Faculty: 2017 Fall Commencements

Dear Colleagues:

This December, UIC will once again stage two commencement ceremonies on Saturday, December 16. A graduate level ceremony will be held at 9:00 a.m. and an undergraduate ceremony will follow at 2:00 p.m. Both ceremonies will be held at the UIC Pavilion.

You have been instrumental in our students’ achievements, and I hope you will join our university community, families, friends and partners as we celebrate this important milestone in the lives of our soon-to-be alumni. For more information please visit commencement.uic.edu. I look forward to celebrating our graduating students’ accomplishments with you.

Sincerely,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor

For more information, please contact:

chancellor@uic.edu