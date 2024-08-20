More than 170 UIC student-athletes make Missouri Valley Conference honor roll

Student-athletes from the 2024 graduating class throw their caps in the air. More than 170 UIC student-athletes were recently named to the Missouri Valley Conference honor roll. (Photo: UIC Athletics)

UIC student-athletes continue to shine in the classroom, as 179 Flames were named to the 2023-24 Missouri Valley Conference honor roll.

They included 15 UIC student-athletes who earned the league’s highest academic achievement, the Missouri Valley Conference Board of Directors Academic Excellence Award. In addition, 86 UIC student-athletes received the Missouri Valley Conference Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award. The league office announced the awards Aug. 14.

The Board of Directors Academic Excellence Award requires a minimum 3.8 cumulative GPA and participation in athletics for at least two years. The student-athlete also must have been within 18 hours of graduation by the end of the spring 2024 semester. UIC’s 15 recipients of the prestigious award, who represent 11 Flames’ athletic programs, were Maxum Caesar (men’s cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field), Dee Dee Caskey (softball), Izabella Del Rosario (women’s swimming and diving), Tamara Malazonia (women’s tennis), Drey Maton (men’s cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field), Jaclyn Oblena (volleyball), Becca Oldendorf (volleyball), Isaiah Rivera (men’s basketball), Quinn Ruiz (women’s soccer), Kathryn Rutledge (women’s soccer), Makena Shaw (women’s soccer), Grace Szklarek (women’s golf), Megan Tang (women’s golf), Anna Walker (softball) and Sara Zabrecky (women’s basketball).

The Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award requires a minimum 3.5 GPA for each of the previous two semesters and a minimum of two years of athletics participation. Student-athletes from all 16 of UIC’s varsity athletics programs who compete in the Missouri Valley Conference received this honor.

Track and field student-athletes pose together at their 2024 graduation. (Photo: UIC Athletics)

UIC’s 179 honor roll recipients were part of the nearly 3,900 student-athletes across 12 Missouri Valley Conference member institutions to earn this distinction for their success in the classroom. The honor roll recognizes student-athletes for their efforts during the 2023-24 academic year. To qualify, a student-athlete must have earned a minimum 3.2 GPA for a specified term (fall 2023 and spring 2024 semesters), must have been a member of an athletics team and must have been enrolled full time during the term they earned the honor.

