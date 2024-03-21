Mumpower named executive director of Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence at UIC

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Lori Mumpower will join the University of Illinois Chicago community as the new executive director for the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence and teaching associate professor of English, pending approval from the University of Illinois Board of Trustees. She will begin May 16.

Mumpower holds a doctorate degree in texts and technology from the University of Central Florida; a master’s degree in composition, rhetoric and literacy from the University of Oklahoma; and a bachelor’s degree in English and mathematics from Columbia College in South Carolina. She has served as director for the Center for Teaching and Learning Excellence at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University since 2017. Previously, she was associate director for the center and held faculty appointments at both Valdosta State University and the University of Alaska Anchorage.

Mumpower brings extensive experience in faculty professional development, in inclusive pedagogies, online instruction and instructional innovation and in developing and implementing programs to support faculty mentoring. Her scholarly work on faculty development and student success has been published in many education research journals, and she has received multiple extramural awards to develop and assess instructional innovation. As part of the center’s leadership at Embry-Riddle, Mumpower helped secure the Jack A. Chambers Teaching and Learning Center Award to recognize innovations in embedded models of faculty development. Most recently, she was awarded the 2023 Professional and Organizational Development Network Innovation Award for her project Small Teaching, Big Results: Leveraging Department Chairpersons to Improve Teaching and Learning.

We would like to thank UIC associate professor Michael Scott and the search committee for conducting an excellent search and selecting a roster of highly competitive finalists for the position.

Regards,

Karen Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Mike Stieff

Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Provost

provost@uic.edu