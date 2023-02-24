Municipal election voting at UIC

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Early voting for the 2023 Chicago municipal election is now underway at UIC. As I shared in the fall, the university is the principal early voting site for the newly created 34th Ward. Any person who resides in the City of Chicago may vote on campus. Resources for voters who live outside the city are provided below.

Voting will take place each day at UIC until the municipal election Tuesday, Feb. 28. If no mayoral candidate receives a majority of the vote, a runoff election will be held from Monday, March 20, through Tuesday, April 4. The polling place for the municipal general election and a runoff election is located in Room 613 of the tower at the north end of Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted St.

Polls will be open for early voting during both elections from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. On Feb. 28 and April 4, the polls in Student Center East will remain open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voting at UIC is more convenient than ever, so please take this opportunity to make your voice heard. As always, you may consult the website of Student Leadership and Civic Engagement for information on election-related events on campus. For other questions, contact the UIC Office of Government Relations and Advocacy at govt@uic.edu.

Go Flames – and go vote!

Javier Reyes

Interim Chancellor

Register to Vote

If you have not yet registered to vote, or need to update your registration because you recently moved, you can do so by visiting vote.uic.edu. Visit the nonpartisan Campus Vote Project for information about voting for all 50 states.

Vote by Mail

Chicago residents can use Vote by Mail to register to vote, check their registration, find their polling place, change their address, change their name or apply to vote by mail. Feb. 23 was the legal deadline to apply to vote by mail. If you live outside the City of Chicago, consult one of the government resources below for information on voting by mail in your jurisdiction.

Serve as an Election Judge

Per Illinois state law, students are encouraged to apply to serve as a judge of election. Further information is available on the website of the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners. If you live outside the City of Chicago, consult one of the government resources below for information on serving as an election judge in your jurisdiction.

Receive Text and Email Reminders

If you have already registered to vote, you can sign up to receive text and email reminders at vote.uic.edu. Stay up-to-date with early voting/Election Day reminders and polling place notifications.

Government Resources

Chicago Board of Election Commissioners

Cook County Clerk’s Office (for voting in suburban Cook County)

DuPage County Clerk’s Office

Lake County Clerk’s Office

Kane County Clerk’s Office

McHenry County Clerk’s Office

Will County Clerk’s Office

Illinois State Board of Elections

Nonpartisan Resources on Candidates

Ballot Ready

League of Women Voters

Vote Smart

Vote for Judges

