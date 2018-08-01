myResearch Portal Enhancements and Bridge Training
Dear Colleagues:
We are pleased to announce enhancements to the existing myResearch Portal. Upgraded features include: a new dashboard on the re-designed front page; a re-designed proposal summary page; and quick links to frequently used submission forms. For more information, please see the myResearch Portal Enhancements Guide.
The enhanced myResearch Portal will be available on August 17, 2018. The Office of Research Services will be offering training focused on the myResearch Portal upgrade on the following dates:
In-Person Training
Thursday, August 9
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
1020 COMRB (Moss Auditorium)
Thursday, August 9
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
I-470 Daley Library
Webinar Training
Friday, August 10
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Meeting number: 807 093 492
Password: tmvMGZmK
https://uichicago.webex.com/uichicago/j.php?MTID=m24d2883e797635a6f3c4e5713e858dbb
Join by phone (240)454-0887
Access code: 807 093 492
Thursday, August 16
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Meeting number: 807 992 642
Password: Q5yj2gJN
https://uichicago.webex.com/uichicago/j.php?MTID=m3925967d7ac153a585fa65fd65f2c9f0
Join by phone (240)454-0887
Access code: 807 992 642
Please register for the training at http://research.uic.edu/trainingrsvp.
The myResearch Portal is part of a larger project, the Systemwide Tools for Administration of Research and Training (START), an initiative led by the vice chancellors for research at UIC, UIUC and UIS and AITS which also includes START myDisclosures, and myFCOI Checklist. These online tools are designed to allow researchers to spend more time on their work and less time on administrative duties.
To learn more about START myResearch, please visit the project website at http://web.uillinois.edu/start_myresearch/. For additional training, please visit the training page at https://web.uillinois.edu/start_myresearch/myresearch_portal_training/.
Sincerely,
Mitra Dutta
Vice Chancellor for Research
For more information, please contact:
Jacqueline Berger
jacquieb@uic.edu
