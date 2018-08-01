myResearch Portal Enhancements and Bridge Training

Dear Colleagues:

We are pleased to announce enhancements to the existing myResearch Portal. Upgraded features include: a new dashboard on the re-designed front page; a re-designed proposal summary page; and quick links to frequently used submission forms. For more information, please see the myResearch Portal Enhancements Guide.

The enhanced myResearch Portal will be available on August 17, 2018. The Office of Research Services will be offering training focused on the myResearch Portal upgrade on the following dates:

In-Person Training

Thursday, August 9

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

1020 COMRB (Moss Auditorium)

Thursday, August 9

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

I-470 Daley Library

Webinar Training

Friday, August 10

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Meeting number: 807 093 492

Password: tmvMGZmK

https://uichicago.webex.com/uichicago/j.php?MTID=m24d2883e797635a6f3c4e5713e858dbb

Join by phone (240)454-0887

Access code: 807 093 492

Thursday, August 16

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Meeting number: 807 992 642

Password: Q5yj2gJN

https://uichicago.webex.com/uichicago/j.php?MTID=m3925967d7ac153a585fa65fd65f2c9f0

Join by phone (240)454-0887

Access code: 807 992 642

Please register for the training at http://research.uic.edu/trainingrsvp.

The myResearch Portal is part of a larger project, the Systemwide Tools for Administration of Research and Training (START), an initiative led by the vice chancellors for research at UIC, UIUC and UIS and AITS which also includes START myDisclosures, and myFCOI Checklist. These online tools are designed to allow researchers to spend more time on their work and less time on administrative duties.

To learn more about START myResearch, please visit the project website at http://web.uillinois.edu/start_myresearch/. For additional training, please visit the training page at https://web.uillinois.edu/start_myresearch/myresearch_portal_training/.

Sincerely,

Mitra Dutta

Vice Chancellor for Research

For more information, please contact:

Jacqueline Berger

jacquieb@uic.edu