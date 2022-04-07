National Alcohol Screening Day, April 7

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Today is National Alcohol Screening Day, a day of observance that encourages us to examine our drinking behaviors and habits. Research shows that alcohol use rose during the pandemic, and some continue to consume alcohol at high-risk levels (three or more drinks per day).

We want you to THINK! about your alcohol consumption this month.

During the academic year, we have noticed an increase in alcohol-related activities. Be responsible and THINK! about the below tips when consuming alcohol:

Keep an eye on your friends.

Have a plan of how you are going to travel home.

Never accept open containers, and know what you’re drinking.

Trust your instincts about people — most of the time they are right.

Don’t leave a drink unattended, not even for a minute.

Check in with yourself because you know your limit.

Be aware of sudden changes in the way your body feels.

Never drive while intoxicated.

Drink plenty of water.

Please stay safe out there!

Kevin Booker

UIC Chief of Police

Carol Petersen

UIC Director of Health Education and Wellness