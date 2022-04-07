National Alcohol Screening Day, April 7

April 7, 2022

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Today is National Alcohol Screening Day, a day of observance that encourages us to examine our drinking behaviors and habits. Research shows that alcohol use rose during the pandemic, and some continue to consume alcohol at high-risk levels (three or more drinks per day).

We want you to THINK! about your alcohol consumption this month.

During the academic year, we have noticed an increase in alcohol-related activities. Be responsible and THINK! about the below tips when consuming alcohol:

  • Keep an eye on your friends.
  • Have a plan of how you are going to travel home.
  • Never accept open containers, and know what you’re drinking.
  • Trust your instincts about people — most of the time they are right.
  • Don’t leave a drink unattended, not even for a minute.
  • Check in with yourself because you know your limit.
  • Be aware of sudden changes in the way your body feels.
  • Never drive while intoxicated.
  • Drink plenty of water.

Please stay safe out there!

Kevin Booker
UIC Chief of Police

Carol Petersen
UIC Director of Health Education and Wellness

