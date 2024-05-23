National searches for student affairs and equity and diversity

Dear campus community,

UIC’s wonderful students and rich campus diversity are among our greatest assets. To ensure continued success, the Office of the Chancellor will soon conduct national searches to fill two vital roles: vice chancellor for student affairs and vice chancellor for equity and diversity.

As we embark on these important searches, I would like to provide updates regarding the interim oversight of these areas:

Rob Dixon, who most recently served as interim vice chancellor and vice provost for student affairs, will transition to a new role in alumni affairs. With over 20 years of dedicated service to UIC, Rob has a deep understanding of our campus community. In his new role, he will foster meaningful connections with our 337,000 Flames alums worldwide. I am grateful for his continued service to UIC in this capacity.

Michael Ginsburg, who has decades of experience at UIC and broad expertise in student affairs, currently serves as a special advisor to the chancellor. In this role, he will assist me in overseeing student affairs activities during the search process.

Charu Thakral continues to serve as interim vice chancellor for diversity, equity and engagement. I am grateful for her dedicated service and commitment to advancing inclusive excellence and her untiring efforts to advance the university.

More information will be communicated soon about the search process, including the establishment of search committees for both vice chancellor positions. Please stay tuned!

Kind regards,

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

For more information, please contact:

Marie Lynn Miranda

chancellor@uic.edu