National Test of Wireless Emergency Alert, October 3

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,

On Wednesday, October 3, beginning at 1:18 p.m. CDT, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) and the Emergency Alert System (EAS). The system is an essential part of America’s emergency preparedness that allows mobile devices to receive geographically-targeted, text-like messages alerting them of imminent threats to safety in their area.

This test will assess the operational readiness of the infrastructure for distribution of national emergency or disaster messages and determine whether technological improvements are needed. Compatible cell phones will receive a message box with a tone and vibration. This is not a text and your phone number is not shared with anyone. The message will read “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

Please note, this test will occur outside of the UIC ALERT emergency notification system, a service that allows UIC officials to deliver timely and critical information to your mobile device(s) in the event of a campus emergency. If you have not already signed up to participate in the UIC ALERT system and would like to receive a message in the event of a campus emergency, visit emergency.uic.edu.

Thank you in advance for your assistance and cooperation in these essential tests. For more information, visit the FEMA website.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Theresa Mintle

Interim Vice Chancellor for Public and Government Affairs

Cynthia Herrera Lindstrom

CIO, Executive Director and HIPAA Privacy and Security Officer

For more information, please contact:

ovcas@uic.edu