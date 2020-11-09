New Chief Information Officer Appointed

Dear UIC Community,

I am pleased to announce that after a competitive national search, Mr. Matt Riley has been named the new Associate Vice Chancellor for Innovation and Chief Information Officer (CIO) for UIC. Matt will assume his new role on December 1, 2020, subject to approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.

Matt joins UIC from the University of Oregon, where he served as Chief Technology Officer. While at Oregon, he launched a statewide network for education and research and successfully integrated the high-performance computing and research support team into the central IT organization. He also served as CIO at the University of Montana, where his vision and strategic guidance brought the information technology team into closer alignment with institutional goals, dramatically improving the overall technology infrastructure and coordination of research computing activities. As an experienced IT leader, Matt’s passion and philosophy are focused on aligning technology support to the institution’s academic and research mission, being innovative wherever possible, and always making students and their success a priority.

Matt succeeds Cynthia Herrera Lindstrom who will be retiring in early 2021 after helping Matt transition into his new role. Cynthia has served as the university’s CIO and Executive Director of the Academic Computing and Communications Center (ACCC) and as the University’s HIPPA Privacy and Security Compliance Officer since 2012. Cynthia set the strategic direction for the university IT environment and guided the course of IT to meet the needs of students, faculty, and staff. She started working for ACCC as an undergraduate student and held numerous roles within the organization. I want to thank her for her years of service, leadership, and dedication to advancing the mission of UIC through innovation in technology. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.

Matt will lead an organization responsible for all aspects of central IT – including computing and information technology services and infrastructure, education and research technologies, and strategy and planning. He will work collaboratively with key stakeholders, including university leadership and college/departmental IT staff, to align computing and information technology priorities with the strategic goals and objectives of the university, and to identify ways to advance the use of the university’s computing and information technology resources to drive innovation.

Matt is a two-time graduate of the University of Redlands, earning a bachelor’s degree in business and a master’s degree in business administration. He is also a veteran of the United States Air Force.

I hope you will join me in thanking Cynthia Herrera Lindstrom for her many years of exemplary leadership, and in welcoming Matt to his new role.

Sincerely,

TJ Augustine

Vice Chancellor for Innovation

