New online talk series: UIC’s Voice on Technology & Innovation

Dear students, faculty and staff:

Join the conversation on technology with UIC’s Voice on Technology & Innovation talk series, an online discussion moderated by UIC’s chief information officer through which UIC students, faculty and staff can share their diverse experiences and perspectives on current topics in technology.

What is UIC’s Voice on Technology & Innovation?

Held on a semester basis with the aim of promoting dialogue and sharing ideas, UIC’s Voice on Technology & Innovation talk series will host input from various UIC community members on a series of interesting, important topics selected by UIC Chief Information Officer Matt Riley. Various IT leadership members can reply to relevant online comments, and our team will select and publish a number of UIC community comments in articles on the UIC Information Technology website.

Who can participate?

All UIC students, faculty and staff are invited to participate.

How can I participate?

Every semester, Chief Information Officer Matt Riley will pose a question of interest to the UIC community, such as How has AI impacted your teaching and learning experience? All UIC students, faculty and staff are invited to share their experience and feedback on the topic through our online form. Join the conversation.

Sincerely,

Matt Riley

Chief Information Officer

For more information, please contact:

Matt Riley

ithelp@uic.edu