Dear UIC Colleagues,

You are warmly invited and encouraged to attend this year’s New Student Convocation. To welcome our new students and promote their success during their first year, we are hosting the seventeenth annual UIC New Student Convocation to kick off the 2022-2023 academic year. Convocation will mark the official beginning of our new students’ entry into the UIC academic community. Please join us on:

Sunday, August 21, 2022

2:00 p.m. – Pre-Show

3:00 p.m. – Ceremony

4:00 p.m. – New Student Picnic

We are excited to bring this annual program back to an in-person format. The ceremony will take place in the Credit Union 1 Arena, and the picnic will return to the University Hall lawn.

All new students and their families, as well as university faculty and staff, are invited to attend this special event. It is a great opportunity for students to start meeting faculty and academic college staff. The involvement of faculty and administrators at our university is critical for a successful UIC New Student Convocation. Your participation will help us demonstrate to all new students that they belong at UIC and that they made the right decision to become a student at UIC. Your visibility at this event helps to present UIC as a caring and inclusive community.

Please make your reservation online and for more information, visit convocation.uic.edu.

If you have questions, please contact New Student and Family Programs at 312-996-3271 or orhelp@uic.edu.

We look forward to greeting our new students with you.

Karen Colley

Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

