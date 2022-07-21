New UIC job site and process for internal applicants

UIC faculty and staff,

We are excited to announce that we have a new applicant tracking system called Cornerstone. This new system went live Monday, July 11. Cornerstone replaces our HireTouch applicant tracking system for career opportunities at the University of Illinois Chicago.

What’s new?

Employees log in using their employee NetID and password to apply for job openings via the new Internal Career site.

Easier application process.

New features for improved applicant experience: Resume parsing (learn more). Apply with LinkedIn. Internal job postings. Filter and search options for applicants.



How do I apply?

Go to the UIC Careers website. Click on “Employee Login.” Log in using NetID and password. Go to the Internal Career site via the Home menu. Find jobs and apply.

Access

All current employees have an account already set up in Cornerstone. Simply log in with your employee NetID to access the system. If you are currently on a Civil Service register, you will still be able to view past exams and scores.

Training

Training is not required to apply for positions via the Internal Career site. Access is already granted. Just simply log in using your employee credentials.

Support

As always, our UICHR Help Desk can assist you if you have any questions or issues. They can be contacted at uichrhelpdesk@uillinois.edu or 312-413-4848. We also have a Cornerstone support page with Frequently Asked Questions and simple instructions.

Sincerely,

Ken Scott

Director, HRIS

kenscott@uic.edu

