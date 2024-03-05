New UIC Ride app helps you navigate campus

Dear students, faculty and staff,

To better serve the UIC community, we have created the UIC Ride app. It can help you navigate our campus, get to class or work on time and travel safely late at night.

With the UIC Ride app, you can:

Quickly access campus transportation options

See scheduled and estimated arrival times

Track where your ride is as you wait

Schedule a UIC Night Ride pickup

The UIC Ride app will replace the TransLoc app. UIC Ride has upgraded dispatch, routing, vehicle tracking and booking services, plus a tab to request Night Ride services. With the Night Ride service, you can get a safe, on-demand ride between campus locations after UIC’s operational hours.

If you currently use the TransLoc app, you will need to use UIC Ride to access these upgraded features. You can download UIC Ride in the App Store and Google Play.

We hope you will find the new app a useful tool as you travel to, from and around campus. If you have questions or need more information about UIC Ride or other UIC transportation services, email rides@uic.edu.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Clarence Bridges

Executive Director, Facilities Management

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu