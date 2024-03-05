New UIC Ride app helps you navigate campus
Dear students, faculty and staff,
To better serve the UIC community, we have created the UIC Ride app. It can help you navigate our campus, get to class or work on time and travel safely late at night.
With the UIC Ride app, you can:
- Quickly access campus transportation options
- See scheduled and estimated arrival times
- Track where your ride is as you wait
- Schedule a UIC Night Ride pickup
The UIC Ride app will replace the TransLoc app. UIC Ride has upgraded dispatch, routing, vehicle tracking and booking services, plus a tab to request Night Ride services. With the Night Ride service, you can get a safe, on-demand ride between campus locations after UIC’s operational hours.
If you currently use the TransLoc app, you will need to use UIC Ride to access these upgraded features. You can download UIC Ride in the App Store and Google Play.
We hope you will find the new app a useful tool as you travel to, from and around campus. If you have questions or need more information about UIC Ride or other UIC transportation services, email rides@uic.edu.
John Coronado
Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services
Clarence Bridges
Executive Director, Facilities Management
