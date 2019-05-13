New Vice Chancellor for Advancement

Dear Faculty and Staff,

We write to announce the appointment of Tom Wamsley as the University of Illinois at Chicago’s Vice Chancellor for Advancement and Senior Vice President of the University of Illinois Foundation, effective August 19, 2019, pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees. Mr. Wamsley comes to UIC from the University of Michigan, where he serves as the leader of the advancement team at the Stephen M. Ross School of Business. His efforts there resulted in a significant increase of the school’s visibility and impact, and the fund-raising of $415 million for the Business School during the University’s most recent campaign.

Tom comes to UIC with nearly 20 years of experience in development, including 17 in higher education. “Tom is a highly experienced advancement professional whose strong, creative, energetic and strategic leadership will be an asset to UIC,” said Bob Shepard, Senior Advisor for Advancement to the Chancellor and the UIF President. “He joins exceptional leadership in the Office of Advancement, where he will guide efforts to connect alumni, friends and organizations to UIC and to one another, and help them make an impact and build a legacy at UIC through the IGNITE Campaign and beyond.”

We would like to extend our gratitude to Provost Poser and Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs Barish, for serving as co-chairs of the search committee, and to the entire committee for making this a priority and delivering an excellent fit for the university at this point in our trajectory. We also want to take this opportunity to thank Bob Shepard for his invaluable insight and assessment of the organizational function and structure of the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Advancement.

Tom will be joining UIC at a crucial time as we pass the half-way mark to the IGNITE Campaign’s $750 million fund-raising goal while increasing alumni engagement through the new UIC Alumni Association. We expect Tom to contribute to the success of the campaign and our efforts to support students, empower faculty, connect to our communities and drive discovery.

Please join us in welcoming Tom Wamsley to UIC.

Sincerely,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor

James H. Moore, Jr.

President/CEO, UIF