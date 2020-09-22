New Website for UIC Students!
Dear Students,
We hope you are all off to a great start this semester!
We write to introduce a brand new website of CURRENT STUDENT RESOURCES dedicated to your success at UIC. This website is a One-Stop Shop with loads of information and resources for YOU, including:
- Tutoring for your classes
- Coaching to help you navigate UIC
- Student Life
- Mental Health
- Technology
- Financial Aid
- Health and Safety
- Getting Around Campus
- and more . . .
Please explore the site and learn about all of the ways UIC can support you and your academic success!
And a reminder – if you want to study or take online classes while on campus, there is plenty of space in the Daley Library (east side) and the Library of the Health Sciences (west side). To get a study place in the library, you must make a reservation.
Sincerely,
Susan Poser
Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
Rex Tolliver
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs
