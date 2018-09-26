Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

Please join us for an upcoming lecture by Dr. Lawrence Tabak, Principal Deputy Director of the National Institutes of Health.

“NIH Response to the Opioid Epidemic”

Wednesday, October 3, 2018

10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Student Center East Tower Room 605

750 S. Halsted

Dr. Tabak provides leadership for numerous trans-NIH activities, including the NIH Roadmap effort to support team science; the NIH Director’s initiative to enhance peer review; NIH’s American Recovery and Reinvestment Act implementation; the NIH initiative to enhance rigor and reproducibility in research; and the NIH-Wide Strategic Plan. He co-chaired working groups of the Advisory Committee to the Director of NIH on the Diversity of the Biomedical Research Workforce, the Long-Term Intramural Research Program and, currently, is co-chair of both the Next Generation Researcher’s Initiative and the High-Risk, High-Reward Research working groups.

Dr. Tabak will speak on the NIH HEAL (Helping to End Addiction Long-term) Initiative, a strategy designed to address the public health crisis of opioid use and addiction in America. He will discuss projects NIH has launched as part of this program, and new initiatives to jumpstart a targeted research plan to tackle unmet needs of those with opioid addiction and chronic pain.

Please visit http://research.uic.edu/tabaktalk for more information and to RSVP.

Sincerely,

Joanna Groden, PhD

Vice Chancellor for Research Designate

For more information, please contact:

Sarah O’Brien

sobrie1@uic.edu

Maryfrances Miley

mileym@uic.edu