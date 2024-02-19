Nominate faculty for USG Open Educational Resources Leadership Award

Dear faculty, staff and students,

The Undergraduate Student Government, in collaboration with the University Library and the Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, is excited to commence the USG Faculty OER Leadership Award Program.

The award recognizes faculty members who demonstrate exemplary usage of open educational resources in their classrooms and are leaders in using and advocating for open course material. Examples of such use include, but are not limited to, using open textbooks, using/incorporating free educational resources/materials in courses and creating open educational materials. Three faculty members will be selected to receive a $500 award and recognition at award ceremonies.

Nominations may be submitted by colleagues and students for courses taught from fall 2022 to spring 2024. The deadline for submitting nominations is March 27. Awards will be announced by the end of April.

Please note that the Faculty OER Incentive Program, for adoption or adaption of open educational resources in a course, is also currently accepting applications through the UIC Library. For more information on open educational resources and the Faculty OER Incentive Program, please visit the UIC Library’s open educational resources webpage.

Sincerely,

Karen Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Rhea Ballard-Thrower

University Librarian and Dean of Libraries

Matthew Almendras

Undergraduate Student Government President

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Provost

provost@uic.edu