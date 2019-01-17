Nominate for the Chancellor’s Student Service and Leadership Awards

Nominations are now being accepted for the Chancellor’s Student Service and Leadership Awards. Please consider nominating outstanding undergraduate, graduate, and professional students who have given their time and talent to campus or community service. The awards presented will include:

Chancellor’s Student Service Award (for volunteer service)

The Chancellor’s Student Service Award honors students who have made an outstanding contribution to the University through service to campus and the UIC community. Student nominees must have dedicated a significant amount of time, effort, and creativity to one or more campus- or community-based service project(s). Undergraduate, graduate, and professional students must:

be enrolled during the academic year in which the award is received;

be in good academic standing (with a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5);

have volunteered in a campus and/or community service organization; and

have made significant, unpaid contributions to their organization.

Nominators should list specifics about the student’s contribution to the campus and/or community and highlight any leadership positions/offices held by the nominee. Approximately 300 UIC students receive this award each year.

Eugertha Bates Memorial Award (for humanitarian commitment)

The Eugertha Bates Memorial Award honors a student whose volunteer activities in a campus or community setting demonstrate an outstanding degree of caring dedication, selfless commitment, and a truly exceptional humanitarian contribution to the needs of others. Nominations must include a detailed description of the uniqueness and significance of the nominee’s humanitarian service and the impact on the campus/community through his/her episodic or ongoing service.

Jane Addams Distinguished Service Award (for creativity/innovation/length of service)

The Jane Addams Distinguished Service Award honors students whose volunteer activity substantially addresses a distinct need in the community along with inspiring others to engage in volunteer service. Recipients must have been involved in the creation of a new project or service to address such a need, and must demonstrate the highest level of dedication and selfless commitment to volunteer service. Nominators should list specifics about the student’s contribution to the campus and/or community.

Activities Honorary Society

The society honors no more than 15 exemplary students each year for their demonstrated student leadership. Founded in 1950 by student leaders at the University of Illinois Undergraduate Division at Navy Pier, the society is one of two traditions remaining from the original campus.

Nomination Dates and Guidelines

Nominations will be accepted online at http://go.uic.edu/cssla through 5 p.m. Friday, February 8.

Nominators should provide great detail when describing the nature and value of the nominee’s contributions as relevant to the particular award in question.

Nominated students will receive an email message that will ask them to verify their contact information. Nominations are not complete (and cannot be considered) until the nominated student has verified his/her contact information online.

Nominees must be in good academic standing.

Students may nominate themselves or other students.

Undergraduate, graduate, and professional students are eligible for all awards.

The various awards will be presented by Chancellor Amiridis at the 47th Annual Chancellor’s Student Service and Leadership Awards program the evening of Thursday, April 18, in the Illinois Room of Student Center East. Recipients will be recognized individually, and their nominator will be invited to attend.

For additional information, or to nominate a student, visit http://go.uic.edu/cssla or contact:

Student Leadership and Civic Engagement (SLCE)

390 Student Center East (M/C 330)

750 South Halsted Street

312-996-4500

slce@uic.edu

Thank you for your support in recognizing our outstanding students’ achievements in volunteerism, service, and leadership.

Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

