Nominations for 2021 Provost’s Excellence in Undergraduate Advising Awards

Dear faculty, staff and students,

It is my pleasure to announce the 2021 Provost’s Excellence in Undergraduate Advising Award. This award was established in 2011 to recognize professional advisors who have demonstrated exemplary skill in academic advising and a commitment to student success at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

I invite you to nominate an individual who has made a significant contribution to academic advising at UIC by completing the online form at http://go.uic.edu/AdvisingAwards no later than February 7, 2021.

Non-faculty professionals who spend a significant portion of their job advising undergraduates, including academic advisors in the colleges and departments and advisors in support/success programs, are eligible. Applications will be reviewed based on years of service – new and experienced advisors are both eligible. Award recipients may be selected for the award no more than once every three years. Up to four awards of $750 are given annually.

If you have additional questions, please contact the OAD Advising Awards Committee at oad@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Nikos Varelas

Vice Provost for Undergraduate Affairs and Academic Programs

For more information, please contact:

Office of Advising Development

oad@uic.edu