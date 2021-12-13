Nominations for 2022 Provost’s Excellence in Undergraduate Advising Awards

Dear faculty, staff and students,

It is my pleasure to announce the 2022 Provost’s Excellence in Undergraduate Advising Award. This award was established in 2011 to recognize professional advisers who have demonstrated exemplary skill in academic advising and a commitment to student success at the University of Illinois Chicago.

I invite you to nominate an individual who has made a significant contribution to academic advising at UIC by completing the online form no later than Jan. 9, 2022.

Non-faculty professionals who spend a significant portion of their job advising undergraduates, including academic advisers in the colleges and departments and advisers in support/success programs, are eligible. Applications will be reviewed based on years of service – new and experienced advisers are both eligible. Award recipients may be selected for the award no more than once every three years. Up to four awards of $750 are given annually.

If you have additional questions, please contact the OAD Advising Awards Committee at oad@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Nikos Varelas

Vice Provost for Undergraduate Affairs and Academic Programs

For more information, please contact:

OAD Advising Awards Committee

oad@uic.edu