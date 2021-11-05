Nonprofit, networks scholar named to National Academy of Public Administration

Kelly LeRoux, professor of public administration.

Kelly LeRoux, professor of public administration at the University of Illinois Chicago, is one of 39 leaders in the field of public administration who have been selected for the National Academy of Public Administration’s 2021 Class of Academy Fellows.

Induction of the new fellows will occur during the academy’s annual fall meeting, which will take place virtually and in-person at five host sites across the country Nov. 3-9.

LeRoux conducts research on a number of topics related to the nonprofit sector, including accountability and performance, nonprofit advocacy and representation, and nonprofits’ role in promoting civic engagement and political participation in communities that are home to underrepresented populations.

Her research has been widely published in more than one dozen public and nonprofit management journals including Nonprofit and Voluntary Sector Quarterly, Journal of Public Administration Research and Theory, Public Administration Review, Journal Urban Affairs, and Administration & Society. She is also the co-author of “Nonprofit Organizations and Civil Society in the United States” (2015).

Her research has been sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Kresge Foundation, the Institute for Policy on Civic Engagement, the Institute for Research on Race and Public Policy, and the Great Cities Institute at UIC.

LeRoux, who has worked at UIC since 2010, is director of graduate studies in the department of public administration and associate dean for faculty affairs and research in the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs.

Prior to her academic career, she worked for 11 years as an administrator for a nonprofit behavioral health and housing organization and has served on numerous nonprofit boards.

Selection of the academy’s new fellows follows a rigorous review of the individual’s contributions to the field of public administration and policy. A Fellows Nominating Committee, selected by the academy’s board chair, makes its recommendations to the full fellowship, which then votes on those individuals nominated to be a fellow.

The 2021 class joins more than 940 Academy Fellows — including former cabinet officers, members of Congress, governors, mayors and state legislators, as well as prominent scholars, business executives, nonprofit leaders and public administrators.

Chartered by Congress to provide nonpartisan expert advice, the National Academy of Public Administration is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan organization established in 1967 to assist government leaders in building more effective, efficient, accountable and transparent organizations.