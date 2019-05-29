Notice of Power Interruptions and Building Closures

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

To restore power lines that were damaged during a power outage on April 16, Campus Utilities and Facilities Management will twice need to temporarily turn off all power to a number of campus buildings as they make repairs. During these times, building occupants will not be allowed to enter the impacted buildings and parking lots (see list below) for any reason.

The first occurrence will take place beginning at 11 p.m. on Friday, May 31 through 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 1. Prior to the planned outage, impacted buildings will be closed to occupants during the following hours:

Science & Engineering Laboratory East, Science & Engineering Laboratory West and Engineering Research Facility will be closed to all occupants beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, May 31 through 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 1.

Student Center East/Student Center East Tower will be closed to occupants beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, May 31 through 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 1.

The Student Recreation Facility will be closed from 9 p.m. on Friday, May 31 through 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1.

All other impacted academic buildings and parking lots will be closed to all occupants beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 31 through 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 1.

In addition, because electricians will need to install temporary wiring to critical equipment in advance of the first power interruption, all classes in the Science & Engineering Laboratory East (SELE), Science & Engineering Laboratory West (SELW) and Engineering Research Facility (ERF) buildings will be relocated on May 31. Class relocations include:

Class From To COMM 240 SELE 2249F GH 304 BIOS 331 lab SELE 2249F GH 304 Orientation SELE 226 SCE 408 Orientation SELE 2058 SES 205 Orientation SELE 2249E SEO 1200 BIOS 331 lab SELE 2249E SEO 1200 BIOS 331 lectures SEL 3098 Lecture Center A4

The impacted buildings and parking lots include:

Lecture Center Building A (LCA) at 805 S. Morgan St. (Building 604A)

Lecture Center Building B (LCB) at 803 S. Morgan St. (Building 604B)

Lecture Center Building C (LCC) at 802 S. Halsted St. (Building 604C)

Lecture Center Building D (LCD) at 804 S. Halsted St. (Building 604D)

Lecture Center Building E (LCE) at 806 S. Halsted St. (Building 604E)

Lecture Center Building F (LCF) at 807 S. Morgan St. (Building 604F)

Student Center East (SCE) at 750 S. Halsted St. (Building 605)

Student Center East Tower (SCET) at 710 S. Halsted St. (Building 606)

Science & Engineering Laboratory East (SELE) at 950 S. Halsted St. (Building 607)

Science & Engineering Laboratory West (SELW) at 900 W. Taylor St. (Building 608)

Taft Hall (TH) at 826 S. Halsted St. (Building 615)

Addams Hall (AH) at 830 S. Halsted St. (Building 616)

Burnham Hall (BH) at 828 S. Halsted St. (Building 617)

Roosevelt Road Building (RRB) at 728 W. Roosevelt Rd. (Building 621)

Halsted Street Parking Garage at 760 W. Taylor St.

Student Recreation Facility (SRF) at 737 S. Halsted St. (Building 630)

Science & Engineering Offices (SEO) at 851 S. Morgan St. (Building 631)

Engineering Research Facility (ERF) at 842 W. Taylor St. (Building 648)

Jane Addams Hull-House Museum (JAH) at 800 S. Halsted St. (Building 670)

Jane Addams Hull House Dining Hall (JAHD) at 800 S. Halsted St. (Building 671)

Parking Lot 10 at 900 W. Taylor St.

Parking Lot 6 at 1135 S. Halsted St.

The second occurrence will take place beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 through 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 9. Prior to the planned outage, buildings will be closed to occupants during the following hours:

Science & Engineering Laboratory East, Science & Engineering Laboratory West, Engineering Research Facility, and all other impacted academic buildings and parking lots will be closed to all occupants beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 through 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 9.

Student Center East/Student Center East Tower will be closed to occupants beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 through 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 9.

The Student Recreation Facility will be closed from 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 through 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 9.

Department representatives and building managers have already begun preparing occupants with critical power requirements for these outages.

During the planned power downtime, blue lights located on some Startel emergency call boxes will not be lit, however, the emergency call buttons will remain connected to UIC Police. UIC students and employees can access UIC Police or manage a virtual walk with a friend through the UIC SAFE mobile app on their smartphones. The app is a one-stop shop that puts all campus safety and emergency preparedness information.

If for any reason this work cannot be performed as scheduled, June 7 and June 15 have been identified as back up dates for the power interruptions.

Your understanding and cooperation are appreciated as we restore our campus buildings to normal electrical service. If you have questions during the scheduled powered interruptions and building closures, please call 312-996-7511.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services