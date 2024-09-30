Oct. 1 Taylor Street closure

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Due to a crane lift for maintenance activity and equipment removal, Taylor Street will be closed between Wolcott and Wood streets from 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.

The street closure will affect access to parking lots A3, A4, B2, C1, B4 and the Wood Street Parking Structure.

To access lots A3 and A4, motorists will need to proceed east from Damen Avenue to Taylor Street for entry.

To access lots B2 and C1, motorists should drive east from Damen Avenue to Taylor Street and turn north on Wolcott Street for entry.

To access lot B4 and the Wood Street garage from Taylor Street, drive west from Paulina Street to Taylor Street and turn south on Wood Street.

The street closure will also affect direct access to the Outpatient Care Center (North and South) and the Eye and Ear Infirmary buildings. Early patients and staff should be dropped off at the corner of Wood and Taylor streets for access to OCC buildings and Taylor Street and Wolcott Avenue for access to the EEI building and Outpatient Dialysis.

During this period, a flagger will be in place to direct vehicular traffic, and pedestrian access will be restricted due to the closure of the sidewalk on the north side of Taylor Street. UIC Police will also be present to assist.

To ensure safety, please proceed with caution when in the area. Pedestrians should completely avoid the area if possible.

If you have questions or need additional information about parking access, please email parking@uic.edu.

We appreciate your cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience caused by this work.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu