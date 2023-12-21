Office for Access and Equity Professional Development Series 2024

Dear students, faculty and staff,

UIC is committed to fostering a safe environment free from violence, threats, intimidation, harassment, bullying or fear, and where working relationships and interactions are productive and safe. UIC takes reasonable steps to respond to and manage incidents of violence and/or threats on UIC premises, employs useful approaches to identify and prevent potential incidents of violence or threats, reduces the effects of violence on victims and imposes consequences on those who threaten or perpetuate violence.

As part of the Office for Access and Equity’s Professional Development Series, please join us for a presentation by expert panelists who are part of the core teams of the Behavioral Threat Assessment Teams for Employees and Students for the campus and hospital. The panelists will outline policies, procedures and resources to assist with handling these types of situations.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024

Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Student Center West, Michelle Thompson Room A, or join via the livestream.

Panelists include:

Dean of Students

Office for Access and Equity

Office of Preparedness and Response

University Health Services

UIC Human Resources

UI Hospital Support Services Administration

UIC Police

Please RSVP for this event by Jan. 5.

The event will be livestreamed and live captioned.

If you have any questions or would like to request an accommodation to attend this event, please email oae@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Caryn A. Bills

Associate Chancellor

Office for Access and Equity

For more information, please contact:

Michael Ayala

mayala9@uic.edu