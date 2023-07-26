Office of the Dean of Students and Student Engagement updates

Dear UIC community,

It is my pleasure to announce some exciting changes in Student Affairs with the Office of the Dean of Students and Student Engagement. Fred McCall, PhD, has been named executive associate vice chancellor and dean of students, effective July 24.

McCall joined UIC in 2019 as the inaugural associate vice chancellor for student engagement. He was then appointed interim dean of students July 1, 2022. In this expanded role of executive associate vice chancellor and dean of students, McCall will lead the Office of the Dean of Students, Student Engagement and Student Professional Development (Career Services and Student Employment).

With the expanded portfolio, I’m excited to announce that Joy Vergara has been promoted to assistant vice chancellor for student engagement. In this role, Vergara will provide leadership to the six departments within Student Engagement, including the Center for Student Involvement, Commuter and Off-Campus Life, Fraternity and Sorority Life, High Impact Student Engagement, New Student and Family Programs, and Student Leadership and Civic Engagement. Vergara joined the UIC community in 2013 as director of campus programs. In her role as executive director, she provided oversight to the Center for Student Involvement and Student Leadership and Civic Engagement.

Allen Womble, PhD, has been appointed interim director of the Center for Student Involvement. Womble has been at UIC since 2016 and currently serves as director of High Impact Student Engagement. Womble previously was an associate director in the Center for Student Involvement.

Sincerely,

Robert R. Dixon, JD

Interim Vice Chancellor and Vice Provost for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Robert Dixon

studentaffairs@uic.edu