Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

The University of Illinois Chicago values and respects the freedom of thought, inquiry, speech and lawful assembly for all members of the university community. The university is committed to a learning environment where the open expression of ideas is valued and celebrated. In addition to supporting the expression of members of our community, the university must also maintain the safety of our campus and protect the rights of others to pursue their work, research and education.

In alignment with the University of Illinois System Guiding Principles on Freedom of Speech on Campus, the UIC Open Expression Policy frames how we support and protect the right to engage in open expression activities and the constitutionally defined parameter of those rights. This policy applies to students, faculty, staff and their invited guests. All members of the university community are encouraged to familiarize themselves with this policy and review procedures on posting, tabling and other visual communications. To request an Open Expression Activity, students, faculty and staff must first complete the online request form. Outdoor space should be reserved at least 48 hours in advance of the event through the Office of Meetings and Conferences. Reservations are considered tentative until an Open Expression Activity form is complete.

If members of the university community observe or experience bias at UIC, you can file a report through the Bias Reporting Tool and receive support. Reports can be made anonymously through this collaborative tool supported by the Office of Diversity, Equity and Engagement, Office of the Dean of Students and Office for Access and Equity. Bias prevention and response resources are also available online.

If members of the university community experience unlawful discrimination at UIC, you can file a report through the Office for Access and Equity website.

We consider the university to be a learning laboratory where students, faculty and staff will meet and engage with others that share different opinions and values from their own. We hope that students, faculty and staff approach dialogues across difference with curiosity, positive intent and a willingness to learn.

The Office of the Dean of Students encourages members of the campus community to contact us at dos@uic.edu with questions about the Open Expression Policy, possible violations or support with planning activities that promote open expression.

Sincerely,

Fred McCall

Executive Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Students

For more information, please contact:

UIC Office of the Dean of Students

dos@uic.edu