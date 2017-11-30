Open Forum: John Marshall Law School

Dear Members of the UIC community,

On Nov. 20, we wrote to inform you that we have been in preliminary discussions with the leadership of The John Marshall Law School (JMLS) to explore the possibility of JMLS becoming part of UIC. In order to hear your comments and answer any questions you may have about this proposal, we are hosting two open forums in December. The first forum will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 4:00-5:00 p.m. at Student Center West, Michele Thompson Room A. The second is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 11, from noon-1:30 p.m. at Student Center East, Cardinal Room. We hope to see you there.

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs