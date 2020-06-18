Open Textbook Faculty Incentive Program – Application Window Re-open

Dear Colleagues,

Given the COVID-19 crisis, the application process for the Open Textbook Faculty Incentive Program is re-opening. New applications for adopting or adapting open educational resources for Fall 2020 courses will be accepted until Tuesday, June 30. More information about the program, including proposal instructions, can be found here: https://researchguides.uic.edu/opentextbooks/incentiveprogram. Proposals should be emailed to OER_inc.71jcdpmkpbfr93b6@u.box.com. Please contact Janet Swatscheno at jswatsc2@uic.edu with any questions.

At this time, we are proud to announce the six current awardees for the third year of the Open Textbook Faculty Incentive Program. These faculty members will each receive a portion of the $20,000 allocated for this initiative. The faculty members’ plans include adopting open textbooks and other open education resources, modifying open textbooks and creating new open access supplemental material. More than 750 students who enroll in the faculty awardees’ courses could potentially save approximately $154,000 by using the OER materials instead of purchasing new textbooks. The Open Textbook Faculty Incentive Program 2020 awardees are:

Ahmet Enis Cetin, COE, Electrical and Computer Engineering ; ECE 317, Digital Signal Processing I

; ECE 317, Digital Signal Processing I Preston Snee, LAS, Chemistry; CHEM 344 & 346 Physical Chemistry for Biochemists II and Physical Chemistry

CHEM 344 & 346 Physical Chemistry for Biochemists II and Physical Chemistry Mary Beth Watson-Manheim; CBA, IDS Department; IDS 495 Competitive Strategy

CBA, IDS Department; IDS 495 Competitive Strategy Michael Muller, LAS, Biological Sciences; BIOS 104, Biology for Non-Majors

BIOS 104, Biology for Non-Majors Susanne Rott, LAS, Germanic Studies; GER 211, 212, 214, 310, 311, 333, 401, 415, Germanic Studies Program

GER 211, 212, 214, 310, 311, 333, 401, 415, Germanic Studies Program Jim Kosmach, COE, Electrical and Computer Engineering; ECE 210 & ECE 250

The University Library will be offering workshops to awardees on copyright, fair use, and adopting and modifying open educational resources. These resources will be incorporated into the curriculum by Fall 2020.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Janet Swatscheno

jswatsc2@uic.edu