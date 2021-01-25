Open Textbook Faculty Incentive Program – Applications Due 1/29/21

Dear Colleagues,

This is a reminder that the deadline to submit a proposal for UIC’s Open Textbook Faculty Incentive Program is Friday, January 29, 2021. Awards will be announced by February 27, 2021.

UIC’s Open Textbook Faculty Incentive Program provides funds to teaching faculty or their respective departments as an incentive to provide electronic open educational resource (OER) materials for use in courses. OER electronic materials are free and carry legal permission for open use. They can be shared and adapted freely. An annual fund of $20,000 for the program will be available to UIC faculty who teach undergraduates. To qualify to participate in the program, faculty must adopt or adapt existing OER materials or create new openly licensed material. Faculty may apply for a portion of this fund by submitting a proposal outlining how they plan to adopt, adapt, or create OER resources in courses. Small funds are also available to faculty to review existing Open Educational Resources.

The program is sponsored by the Office of the Provost and the University Library with support from the UIC Bookstore. More information about open textbooks, UIC’s Open Textbook Faculty Incentive Program, and the proposal requirements can be found here.

For questions, please contact Janet Swatscheno at jswatsc2@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

