ORS, OPRS, OACIB and BRL 2017 Holiday Schedules

OFFICE OF RESEARCH SERVICES (ORS) 2017 HOLIDAY SCHEDULE

The Office of Research Services (ORS) will observe the UIC reduced service schedule for non-essential services that begins on Monday, December 25th. As such, ORS will close at 5:00 PM on Friday, December 22, 2017, and will reopen at 8:30 AM on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

To ensure timely review and processing of sponsored project activities – applications and related documents due prior to Tuesday, January 2, 2018 – please be advised of the following internal deadlines:

For all documents (i.e., contracts, grants, subcontracts, etc.) that require Board of Trustees signature, please submit all necessary paperwork no later than 5:00 PM, Friday, December 15, 2017.

For all Grants.gov submissions, please submit your Proposal Approval Form (PAF) package along with the completed Grants.gov adobe application no later than 5:00 PM, Friday, December 15, 2017.

For all other proposals and/or ORSWeb actions, please submit no later than 5:00 PM, Monday, December 18, 2017.

OFFICE FOR THE PROTECTION OF RESEARCH SUBJECTS (OPRS) 2017 HOLIDAY SCHEDULE

The Office for the Protection of Research Subjects (OPRS) will observe the UIC reduced service schedule for non-essential services that begins on Friday, December 22nd, 2017.

OPRS will close at 5:00 PM on Friday, December 22, 2017, and will reopen at 8:30 AM on Tuesday, January 2, 2018. OPRS Live submissions will not be accepted by the OPRS Front Desk during the reduced service period.

OPRS will make every effort to process submissions received by December 1, 2017 prior to the December 22, 2017 closure; however, please note that our ability to do this depends on the volume of submissions received and staffing during this period.

Convened submissions will be processed based on the current submission/meeting schedule. Please refer to the OPRS Web Site for the specific deadline and meeting dates.

Please be mindful of your protocol expiration date. If your protocol expires before January 10, 2018, please have your Continuing Review in to OPRS at least four weeks ahead of the expiration date to prevent a lapse.

Requests for emergency use of an investigational drug or device may continue to be submitted during this time. In the event of an emergency use request please submit your request via the UIC IRB listserv at uicirb@uic.edu.

OFFICE OF ANIMAL CARE AND INSTITUTIONAL BIOSAFETY (OACIB) 2017 HOLIDAY SCHEDULE

The Office of Animal Care and Institutional Biosafety (OACIB) serving the Animal Care and Institutional Biosafety Committees (ACC/IBC) will observe the UIC reduced service schedule for non-essential services. OACIB will close at 5:00 PM on Friday, December 22, 2017 and will reopen at 8:30 AM on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

To allow time for the review and approval process prior to the reduced service schedule, please remember the following deadlines:

ACC Deadlines

Deadline for submission for ACC protocols eligible for review at the January 2018 Meeting is 5:00 PM, Tuesday, December 12, 2017.

Deadline for ACC modifications eligible for administrative, designated review, or full committee review is 5:00 PM, Tuesday, December 12, 2017. Modifications submitted after this date will be reviewed in January.

IBC Deadlines

Deadline for submission of IBC protocols eligible for review at the January IBC Meeting is 5:00 PM, Wednesday, December 13, 2017.

Deadline for IBC modifications eligible for administrative or full committee review is 5:00 PM, Wednesday, December 13, 2017. Modifications submitted after this date will be reviewed in January.

BIOLOGIC RESOURCES LABORATORY (BRL) 2017 HOLIDAY SCHEDULE

The Biologic Resources Laboratory Business Office (BRL) will operate on a limited schedule for essential services during non-observed university holidays beginning Friday, December 22nd. The BRL Business Office will close at 3:00 PM on Friday, December 22, 2017, and will reopen at 8:00 AM on Tuesday, December 26, 2017.

Please refer to the BRL website (http://www.brl.uic.edu/) for detailed operating business hours and order deadlines. Animal orders received prior to Friday, December 22, 2017 at noon will be placed same day. Please note this schedule does not affect the laboratory, surgery, or animal areas which maintain normal operating hours under the essential services unit schedule.

For more information, please contact:

Jacqueline Berger

jacquieb@uic.edu