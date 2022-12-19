OVCAS 2022 holiday schedule

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services provides essential services to the university community and will remain open throughout the holiday period, although staffing will be reduced in some departments.

Facilities Management and Utilities and Energy Services will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Please submit Facilities Management service requests through FMweb as usual or by calling 312-996-7511.

UIC Police will continue providing campus safety and security coverage 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call 312-355-5555 for UIC Police emergencies.

The Environmental Health and Safety Office will be staffed during the holiday break and can be reached at 312-996-SAFE if assistance is needed on a university holiday.

Parking Services courtesy assistance, including vehicle lockout access, battery charges, tire inflation, fuel assistance, and pedestrian escort service will be available 24 hours a day throughout the holiday period. The Parking Services complete holiday schedule is available online.

The Student Center West and Student Services Building customer service offices will be closed Dec. 19-Jan. 2 and will reopen for regular business at 8 a.m. on Jan. 3.

The Wood Street Parking Structure customer service office will be closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 23 and Dec. 27-30.

Valet services will be closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Transportation buses and shuttles will continue to operate as normal. The Semester Express bus will resume service at the start of spring semester in-person classes.

Before leaving your office, residence or classroom for winter break, we’d like to remind you and your department to turn off all lights, computers, monitors, printers, scanners, space heaters, fans, coffee makers, and other electronics and if possible, unplug or turn off power strips for these appliances. When left plugged in, the equipment needlessly consumes energy, which deters from the university’s commitment to reduce its energy spend and greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, certain electronics can pose a fire hazard when left plugged in and unmonitored. If you are unsure whether certain devices can be unplugged, please consult with your information technology staff or a UIC Technology Solutions representative.

Thank you for your cooperation and enjoy your holidays!

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services