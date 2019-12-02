OVCR 2019 Holiday Schedules

OFFICE OF SPONSORED PROGRAMS (OSP)

The Office of Sponsored Programs (OSP) will observe the UIC reduced service schedule for non-essential services that begins on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. As such, OSP will close at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, and will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

To ensure timely review and processing of sponsored project documents due prior to Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, please submit all necessary paperwork no later than 5:00 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.

OFFICE OF ANIMAL CARE AND INSTITUTIONAL BIOSAFETY (OACIB)

The Office of Animal Care and Institutional Biosafety (OACIB) serving the Animal Care and Institutional Biosafety Committees (ACC/IBC) will observe the UIC reduced service schedule for non-essential services. OACIB will close at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, and will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

To allow time for the review and approval process prior to the reduced service schedule, please remember the following deadlines:

ACC Deadlines

Deadline for submission for ACC protocols eligible for review at the January Meeting is 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

Deadline for ACC modifications eligible for administrative, designated review, or full committee review is 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Modifications submitted after this date will be reviewed in January.

IBC Deadlines

Deadline for submission of IBC protocols eligible for review at the January IBC Meeting is 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.

Deadline for IBC modifications eligible for administrative or full committee review is 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Modifications submitted after this date will be reviewed in January.

OFFICE FOR THE PROTECTION OF RESEARCH SUBJECTS (OPRS)

The Office for the Protection of Research Subjects (OPRS) will observe the UIC reduced service schedule for non-essential services that begins on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.

OPRS will close at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, and will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. OPRS Live submissions will not be accepted during the reduced service period.

OPRS will make every effort to process submissions received by Dec. 1, 2019, prior to the Dec. 23rd closure; however, please note that our ability to do this depends on the volume of submissions received and staffing during this period.

Please be mindful of your protocol expiration date. If your protocol expires before Jan. 10, 2020, please have your Continuing Review in to OPRS at least four weeks ahead of the expiration date to prevent a lapse.

Requests for emergency use of an investigational drug or device may be submitted during this time. In the event of an emergency use request, please submit your request via the UIC IRB listserv at uicirb@uic.edu.

BIOLOGIC RESOURCES LABORATORY (BRL)

The Biologic Resources Laboratory Business Office (BRL) will operate on a limited schedule for essential services during non-observed university holidays beginning Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. The BRL Business Office will close at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, and will reopen at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.

Please refer to the BRL website (http://www.brl.uic.edu/) for detailed operating business hours and order deadlines. Animal orders received prior to Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at noon will be placed the same day. Please note this schedule does not affect the laboratory, surgery, or animal areas which maintain normal operating hours under the essential services unit schedule.

RESEARCH RESOURCES CENTER (RRC)



The Research Resources Center (RRC) will observe the UIC reduced service schedule for non-essential services. RRC will close at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, and will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Please note that some RRC core facilities may have additional closures during the holiday period. Please see the RRC website for detailed schedules: www.rrc.uic.edu.

For more information, please contact:

Connie Ping

ovcrweb@uic.edu