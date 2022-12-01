OVCR 2022 holiday schedule

Dear colleagues,

The upcoming holiday season is fast approaching and, as we have done in past years, the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research will continue to support our researchers over the weeks ahead for all essential services. We will, however, observe the UIC reduced service schedule for nonessential services for the dates below to allow our OVCR staff to enjoy a much-needed break to be with their families and friends. The dates below, listed by OVCR office, should allow you to plan for these customary breaks.

Office of Sponsored Programs

The Office of Sponsored Programs will observe the UIC reduced service schedule that begins Friday, Dec. 23. As such, OSP will close at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, and reopen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Please submit any necessary action items (e.g., proposals, documents and reports requiring institutional endorsement, new or amended contracts, cost-related information for reporting and billing purposes, etc.) no later than 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14, to ensure timely review and processing of sponsored project documents that are due prior to Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Office of Animal Care and Institutional Biosafety

The Office of Animal Care and Institutional Biosafety, serving the Animal Care and Institutional Biosafety Committees, will observe the UIC reduced service schedule for nonessential services. OACIB will close at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, and reopen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Please remember the following deadlines to allow time for the review and approval process prior to the reduced service schedule:

ACC Deadlines: Deadline for submission for ACC protocols eligible for review at the January meeting is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. Deadline for ACC modifications eligible for administrative, designated review or full committee review in December is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. Modifications submitted after this date will be reviewed in January 2023.

IBC Deadlines: Deadline for submission of IBC protocols eligible for review at the January IBC meeting is 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Deadline for IBC modifications eligible for administrative or full committee review is 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. Modifications submitted after this date will be reviewed in January.



Office for the Protection of Research Subjects

The Office for the Protection of Research Subjects will observe the UIC reduced service schedule for nonessential services that begins Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

OPRS will close at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, and reopen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. UIC Research submissions will not undergo pre-review during the reduced service period.

OPRS will make every effort to process submissions received by Dec. 2, prior to the Dec. 22 closure.

Please be mindful of your protocol expiration date. If your protocol expires before Jan. 4, 2023, please have your Continuing Review submitted via UIC Research at least four weeks ahead of the expiration date in order to prevent a lapse.

Requests for emergency use of an investigational drug or device will continue to be accepted during the reduced service period. In the event of an emergency use request, please submit your request via the UIC IRB listserv at uicirb@uic.edu.

Biologic Resources Laboratory

The Biologic Resources Laboratory facility will operate on a limited schedule for essential services during non-observed university holidays beginning Friday, Dec. 23. The BRL Business Office will close at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, and will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Animal orders received prior to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, will be placed the same day. Orders submitted after the 2 p.m. deadline will be placed Tuesday, Jan 3. Animal deliveries will be accepted through Wednesday, Dec. 21, and resume Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Please note this schedule does not affect the animal service areas, diagnostic laboratory and surgery service, which maintain normal operating hours under the essential services unit schedule.

Research Resources Center

The Research Resources Center will observe the UIC reduced service schedule for nonessential services. RRC will close at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, and will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Please note that some RRC core facilities may continue some operational capacity during the holiday period. Please see the RRC website for detailed schedules.

