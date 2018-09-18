Panel series convenes government finance experts

As discussed last week during the University of Illinois at Chicago’s 2018 Urban Forum, cities and other local governments across the U.S. face a range of fiscal challenges, including revenue streams that remain below pre-Great Recession levels, the cost of legacy liabilities, and the budgetary implications of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

The Government Finance Research Center at UIC, based in the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs, will host a corresponding panel series that features short presentations from the researchers who produced the commissioned papers that served as the basis of the forum’s discussions.

The center’s series features three programs, each highlighting researchers in a moderated discussion about how the ideas and direction presented in the papers relate to contemporary issues facing U.S. cities and possible solutions for current and future fiscal challenges. The events will also allow attendees to engage with the authors to expand on the concepts presented.

Registration is required for the programs, which are free and open to the public, and take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in CUPPA Hall, lower level, conference room No. 1, 412 S. Peoria St. For more information and to register, visit gfrc.uic.edu. Call (312) 996-8587.

Panel dates and participants are:

Sept. 27

The GFRC Panel Series – The Urban Forum Extended. The People’s Money: Panel 1

“The Contemporary Fiscal Situation of Cities.” Presented by Yonghong Wu, UIC associate professor of public administration, and Michael Pagano, dean of the UIC College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs and director of the Government Finance Research Center.

“Exploring urban governments’ fiscal challenges: What, Who, When, Where, Why?” Presented by David Merriman, James J. Stukel Presidential Professor in the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs at UIC.

Moderated by Gregory Pratt, Chicago Tribune reporter covering City Hall.

Oct. 25

The GFRC Panel Series – The Urban Forum Extended. The People’s Money: Panel 2

“Linking Resources To Government Services: Is There A Future For Benefit-Based Financing?” Presented by Rebecca Hendrick, UIC professor of public administration.

“Beyond Competition and Consolidation in Urban America: Prospects for Effective Local Governance Through Collaborative Networks,” presented by Jered Carr, UIC professor and head of public administration, and Michael Siciliano, UIC associate professor of public administration.

Moderated by Yue Zhang, UIC associate professor of political science, who studies comparative urban politics and policy with a focus on urban governance, urban informality, community development, globalization and cultural policy.

Nov. 7

The GFRC Panel Series – The Urban Forum Extended. The People’s Money: Panel 3

“Long-Term Liabilities: Pensions, OPEBs and Infrastructure.” Presented by Martin Luby, assistant professor of public affairs at the University of Texas at Austin.

“When Needed Public Pension Reforms Fail or Appear to Be Legally Impossible, What Then? Are Unbalanced Budgets, Deficits and Government Collapse the Only Answer?” Presented by James Spiotto, managing director of Chapman Strategic Advisors, LLC.

Moderated by AD Quig, The Daily Line reporter covering City Hall and the Cook County Board.