Partial lane closure of Taylor Street near hospital

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 9, through Wednesday, Nov. 24, there will be partial lane closures of Taylor Street, between Hermitage Avenue and Wood Street, for the purpose of installing the curtainwall exterior of the pedestrian bridge connecting the University of Illinois Hospital and the Outpatient Surgery Center & Specialty Clinics building. The lane closures will occur during the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Taylor Street will remain partially open at all times with one lane closed periodically during crane operations over the street.

During these times, the contractor, Pepper/Brown & Momen, will position flaggers both east and west of the bridge to direct traffic and allow for continued flow in in both directions. Both lanes will be fully open each night following the completion of the day’s construction activities. Pedestrian access to the hospital main entrance will not be affected.

The installation will take 12 working days and is anticipated to be completed Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Thank you in advance for your accommodation during the changes to on-campus traffic.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

John Coronado

jcoronad@uic.edu