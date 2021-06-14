Phase 5 impact on UIC campus

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

As Illinois celebrates Phase 5 of Governor Pritzker’s reopening plan, I am more encouraged now than I have been since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While all sectors of our economy have reopened, we will continue to adjust our campus health and safety measures as we prepare for the fall semester. I realize that many of you are eager to resume all activities and move full speed ahead to regain normalcy. However, like many workplaces and businesses, the campus will continue to maintain certain safety measures while we transition to a new normal.

COVID-19 Vaccination

Getting vaccinated is one of the most important actions you can take that allows for us to get back to normal so we can all have a more typical college experience in the fall.

If you have not been vaccinated, I encourage you to take advantage of the free, convenient vaccination appointments that are available on campus. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination at UI Health or to make an appointment, visit vaccine.uihealth.care. If you have any questions, please email covidvaccine@uic.edu.

It is our goal to achieve a campus vaccination rate that will allow vaccinated individuals to refrain from masking and social distancing in all indoor spaces (except in classrooms and UI Health clinical settings). While we are not ready to implement this change immediately, we are evaluating how we can continue to expand activities based on vaccination rates on the campus this summer and in the fall. UIC and UI Health are working together to coordinate these expanded activities.

Masking and social distancing

Individuals who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear masks outdoors on university property.

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated are allowed to unmask outdoors on university property if traveling alone more than 6 feet from others.

Masking indoors is still required, including in classrooms, except when alone in a private office or personal residence hall room, or when an individual has a medical condition, disability or other reason that prevents them from safely wearing a face mask.

Masking is required for all individuals indoors at UI Health.

Scarves, bandanas and gaiters are not to be worn on the UIC campus when a mask is required, as they do not provide the same level of protection as a face mask.

We understand that some members of our community may wish to continue wearing a mask even after being fully vaccinated. Others may choose not to vaccinate for medical or other reasons. I trust that everyone in our community will be respectful of each other and continue to follow campus guidance.

COVID-19 saliva testing

Mandatory COVID-19 saliva testing and contact tracing for all individuals participating in on-campus activities will remain in effect. However, we are preparing a system that will allow vaccinated faculty, staff and students to exempt from saliva testing. We will communicate additional details in the coming weeks.

Continue UIC Healthcheck and UIC Daily Pass with current COVID-19 saliva testing status when on campus.

Campus facilities

UIC is still requiring six-foot distancing at public facilities, including at events, recreation facilities, dining areas, meeting and conference rooms, and sporting events. While there are no limits on group size, the six-foot distancing requirement may limit the number of people an indoor or outdoor space can accommodate. All COVID occupancy limits issued by the UIC Fire Marshal are still in effect.

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor