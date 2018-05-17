PHISHING/SCAM Alert: Email Scam Targeting UIC Students

UIC Students:

Attackers have been targeting the UIC student community with emails advertising fake job opportunities. In particular, emails received on Sunday, May 13 with the subject “Subject: Re: Administrative Assistant” are part of a scam designed to trick students into sending money to the attackers.

In this type of scam, the attacker (email sender) requests the name, phone number, and postal/email addresses of people who respond to the email wanting to make extra cash. Once interest is expressed, the attacker follows-up with a phone call (in this case from phone number (403) 814-0353). The caller then proceeds to instruct the responder to deposit checks in their personal bank account. Once funds are available, the victim is instructed to purchase gift cards and send the card numbers of the associated gift cards to the listed email address.

This is a common scam in which the scam artists attempt to get a person to deposit a fraudulent check into their bank account, realizing that many banks will allow you to receive cash back before the usual 3 day processing period. After the 3 day processing period, the bank notifies the account holder that the check was fraudulent and the account holder loses funds and is often held responsible for repayment of the amounts already sent to the attacker.

This particular scam was designed to appear as if it was a university-sponsored job that required one hour a day, 3 days a week, paying $620 weekly.

We are not including the text of the email scam in this notice, but indicators that this email is a scam:

Unusually high pay

Employer is unable to meet in-person due to being out of the country

Poor spelling, grammar and punctuation

Dubious job activities: “help me Mail letters, Make payments at Walmart and purchase some Items when needed.”

Requests a reply with Full name, Residential Address, and personal email

As always, individuals are advised to scrutinize unsolicited email for signs that it may be an attack or scam before replying with information or clicking on links.

If you received this email and responded with your information, please contact the UIC Police for assistance.

ACCC Security

security@uic.edu

