Planning for the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 19-22

Dear UIC community,

The Democratic National Convention will be held in Chicago from Aug. 19-22, with main events at the United Center and McCormick Place. We have been working with local and national agencies to ensure UIC is well-prepared leading up to and during the convention.

Roughly 50,000 visitors are expected for the convention, including 20,000 media representatives, 5,500 delegates and guests and 200 members of the U.S. House and Senate.

While there are no planned DNC-related events on campus, and UIC is not in the DNC’s official security perimeter, we anticipate significant public transportation and traffic delays due to UIC’s proximity to the United Center and the downtown area.

Campus operations during the DNC

The campus will remain operational during the DNC, but we are implementing some temporary measures during the week of Aug. 19-23. Up-to-date traffic information and other changes that may impact the campus will be posted on UIC today. Here’s the latest guidance and information.

Temporary changes:

Supervisors should communicate with staff who must be on campus during the convention due to the nature of their work. Staff who are not required to be on campus should plan to work remotely, if possible and as approved by supervisors.

UIC buses, shuttles, paratransit service and Night Ride will operate on a regular schedule. However, there may be delays due to traffic. For specific information on routes and times, consult the Transloc route service on your mobile device.

The university encourages those working on campus during the DNC to allocate extra time to commute to and from work.

Those who will be on campus during the convention are strongly encouraged to carry their i-card and a secondary form of identification with them.

Most university buildings will require i-card swipe access in the interest of safety. The student centers, hospital and clinics will be open to the public. The Student Services Building will have reduced hours from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

On-campus events scheduled for the week of the DNC should consider rescheduling.

What is not affected:

Fall semester campus housing move-in begins Aug. 23. The first day of classes is Aug. 26.

Research will continue across campus, and faculty will have access to labs and offices.

Clinical activities, including educational activities in the health sciences colleges, will continue as scheduled.

The hospital, clinics, dental clinics and pharmacies will continue normal operations to serve patients and visitors.

UIC men’s and women’s soccer matches will take place Aug. 22, 4-9 p.m., at UIC Flames Field.

Operations at UIC regional campuses in Peoria, Quad Cities, Rockford, Springfield and Urbana are not affected by the DNC in Chicago.

Safety and security

The UIC Police Department is coordinating with local law enforcement and the Secret Service to ensure the safety of our campus community. The campus will increase UIC Police patrols and security personnel during the week of the convention.

You are encouraged to download the UIC Safe App. This free service lets you share your location and provides direct access to UIC Police and first responders in an emergency. You can download the app on the Google Play or Apple App Store.

Subscribe to UIC Alert, the university’s emergency notification system, to receive time-sensitive information and instructions for how to respond in case of an on-campus emergency or disruption.

Use walking safety escorts, available 24/7, and Night Ride transportation services between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. to get around campus.

If you feel there is an imminent threat to you or anyone else on campus, please call UIC Police at 312-355-5555 or call 911.

University advocacy and interactions with government officials

The University of Illinois System is nonpartisan and does not take positions on federal, state or local elections or candidates. The system has guidelines in place to help ensure that university employees engaging with government officials and staff are effective, coordinated and consistent with legal and ethical requirements. For additional information, see Guidelines for Faculty and Staff on University Advocacy and Interactions with Government Officials.

Thank you for your patience as we continue to prepare for Chicago’s role in the DNC. To receive real-time updates, you may wish to sign up for DNC Alerts from Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management & Communications.

With regards,

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

Karen Colley, PhD

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish, MD

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

UIC Office of the Chancellor

chancellor@uic.edu